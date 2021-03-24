ATKINS, JaQuan Lamar, 30, of Richmond, Va. passed away on March 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, Mr. John Sr. and Katie Brice and Mr. Richard and Annie Atkins. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Ms. Aljawana Atkins and Mr. Warren Atkins; one brother, Mr. Eric Atkins; two sisters, Alisha Atkins, Alexis Atkins; three nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends. A walk-through visitation will be held at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, 1 p.m. at March Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jaquan was very smart and nice guy. He will be missed.
Kenya G
March 28, 2022
Gone 'but never forgotten , To Soon .
Seth pruden / aka Jibo
Friend
March 26, 2022
God will take care of you
Edward V & Willease C Atkins, Jr.
April 1, 2021
I am sorry for your lost. JaQuan was a nice guy always have great personality and charm. He will be missed.
Kenya Greene
April 1, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family.
Joc & family
April 1, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the entire Atkins family at this difficult time. I remember this sweet, kind and loving young man when I taught him at Chimborazo. May he rest in PARADISE and the family be comforted through God's grace and mercy.
Cynthia G. Johnson
Cynthia Greene Johnson
March 31, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences .Your family is in my prayers.
Daytiana Miles
March 29, 2021
I send my deepest sympathies to this family, I am very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my family's prayers.
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Atkins family
Donald Hill
Friend
March 27, 2021
We are sadden by the fact that he left so soon and your family had our deepest sorrows may he rest in peace
Donald & Teresa Hill
March 27, 2021
To Jay and Family,
I know you feel words of comfort are mere words at this unimaginable time. God is still a loving God. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Please accept our sincere condolences at this difficult time. Love always.
Gina
Gina Braswell
March 26, 2021
There are no words... I love you
Bree W
Friend
March 26, 2021
I Love You
Airic Atkins
March 26, 2021
Love you for ever bro
Brittany Ballard
March 26, 2021
You will be missed so much JaQuan we love you baby boy rest love Until we see each other again watch over us
Brittany
March 26, 2021
Jay words can't express my deepest sympathy. May you and your family strength during this difficult time. I'm here if there's anything you need.
Star Wilson Chesterfield Va.
March 25, 2021
Sadden to hear about, jaQuan sudden passend, All my thoughts and prayers to you Warren and your family .
SETH PRUDEN, aka jibo
March 25, 2021
Sending my sincere sympathy to the family.
JACQUELINE E MOORE
March 25, 2021
My prayers go out to the family and friends
Cliff Stewart
March 25, 2021
To my brother from another rest easy see u again one day till then watch over your family
Rio Jeffries
Friend
March 25, 2021
I love you little cuz fly high
Sylvia Howie
March 24, 2021
I love and miss you cuzzo. Keep those stunna shades shining on us <3
Laa~Laa
March 24, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy goes out to JaQuan's family and friends