ATKINS, JaQuan Lamar, 30, of Richmond, Va. passed away on March 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, Mr. John Sr. and Katie Brice and Mr. Richard and Annie Atkins. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Ms. Aljawana Atkins and Mr. Warren Atkins; one brother, Mr. Eric Atkins; two sisters, Alisha Atkins, Alexis Atkins; three nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends. A walk-through visitation will be held at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, 1 p.m. at March Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2021.