To the Family of the late JaShod H. "Buck" Edwards, we, The Williams Family wish to express our deepest heartfelt sympathies & sincerest condolences in the passing of your loved one. JaShod, was a wonderful young man. The first day I met him he was so humble, loving, well mannered & very respectful to me. I started calling him my Son. JaShod, I Thank God for you. I also Thank God for Sis. Pam for sharing you with me & so many others. I'm missing you right now & you will never be forgotten. However, God saw fit to pick another beautiful flower for his garden & that beautiful flower was you. Sis. Pam, Family & all connected remember weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the mornng. My prayers are with you continually that God's hands of comfort, healing, peace, love, strength & unity be upon you all during this your time of bereavement. God bless you all. Peace & Love! Deacon Sheila Williams & Family

Sheila Williams Family January 7, 2022