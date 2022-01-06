EDWARDS, JaShod H. "Buck", 30, of Richmond, departed this life on December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shalai Edwards. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Edwards; father, Michael Pretty; one nephew, AaShod Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.