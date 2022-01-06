Menu
JaShod H. "Buck" Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
EDWARDS, JaShod H. "Buck", 30, of Richmond, departed this life on December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shalai Edwards. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Edwards; father, Michael Pretty; one nephew, AaShod Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Sincere Condolences
Rhonda Davis
Family
January 8, 2022
To the Family of the late JaShod H. "Buck" Edwards, we, The Williams Family wish to express our deepest heartfelt sympathies & sincerest condolences in the passing of your loved one. JaShod, was a wonderful young man. The first day I met him he was so humble, loving, well mannered & very respectful to me. I started calling him my Son. JaShod, I Thank God for you. I also Thank God for Sis. Pam for sharing you with me & so many others. I'm missing you right now & you will never be forgotten. However, God saw fit to pick another beautiful flower for his garden & that beautiful flower was you. Sis. Pam, Family & all connected remember weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the mornng. My prayers are with you continually that God's hands of comfort, healing, peace, love, strength & unity be upon you all during this your time of bereavement. God bless you all. Peace & Love! Deacon Sheila Williams & Family
Sheila Williams
Family
January 7, 2022
My aches knowing that time is winding down to say my last goodbye.. My first nephew and only one...I am going to miss you so much...I will never get to hear you say I Luv You Heen again...Justice will prevail and I just thank God for allowing you the years you had on this earth...I will always love you and Shalai...Your one and only Aunt Heen...
Cherylene Edward-Smith
Family
January 6, 2022
