ZANE, Jason Paul, of Dinwiddie County, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 45 years old. Known for his light-hearted sense of humor, Jason was beloved by all who knew him. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Jeffery Paul Zane. He is survived by his mother, Karen Carter; daughter, Corinne Zane; four brothers, Shawn, Derek, Jarrett and Cory; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones. Memorial service to be held Saturday, September 25, at Southwest Church of Christ at 12 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in whichever way(s) you wish, but donations to Jason's funeral fund would be appreciated, and can be directed to Corinne Zane.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.