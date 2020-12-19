BANKS, Jasper Lee, 80, of Midlothian, Va., died December 18, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Hester M. Banks; daughter, Cheryl L. Shorter (Keith); son, John O. Banks (Donna); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Francis Thomas (James) and Barbara Banks; three brothers, Curtis Williams (Bernice), Thomas Banks and Hezekiah Banks Sr.; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 28, 2020.