Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jasper Lee Banks
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BANKS, Jasper Lee, 80, of Midlothian, Va., died December 18, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Hester M. Banks; daughter, Cheryl L. Shorter (Keith); son, John O. Banks (Donna); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Francis Thomas (James) and Barbara Banks; three brothers, Curtis Williams (Bernice), Thomas Banks and Hezekiah Banks Sr.; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 28, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 28, 2020
To Ann,Cheryl and John I was saddened to hear about the passing of Jasper Banks. My deepest sympathy to you and the family. I know he will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him. May God continue to be you during this difficult time. Paula Clark& Family
Paula Clark
December 22, 2020
Let not your heart be troubled : ye believe, inGod , believe also in me. JOHN 14: 1
REV. Helen Jefferson
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results