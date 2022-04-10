KAPADIA, Jayesh "Jay", passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sadu; son, Shaival and daughter-in-law, Jill; son, Sujal and daughter-in-law, Milanee; and his grandchildren, Sonja, Shaan, Mila, Amelie and Suri.
Jayesh was born, bred and educated in Ahmedabad, India. He then emigrated to the United States and completed his master's in Engineering at The University of Michigan prior to his first job in Richmond at Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. This was followed by a long career at Reynolds Metals, which included extensive travel during a two-decade stint in Hong Kong. Upon his retirement from Reynolds, he returned to Richmond. He then worked as a tax consultant at People's Income Tax and was active in the community, serving as Treasurer of The Hindu Center, then Chairman of its Board. He also volunteered his time managing personal finances for seniors and ferrying patients to the hospital for cancer treatments.
Jayesh was a kind, soft-spoken, gentle presence and had a quiet sense of humor. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a long-time bridge enthusiast and tournament player with his wife, Sadu. An avid runner, Jayesh completed the Richmond Marathon and continued to run the Monument 10K annually. He was also a dedicated Yoga practitioner and one of the first Yoga teachers in Richmond.
Jayesh was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. His grandkids will always remember their beloved "Baba." In lieu of flowers, donations in Jayesh's memory can be made to The Hindu Center of Virginia: https://tinyurl.com/39b58au9
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.