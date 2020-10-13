BRYANT, Jean A., 52, of Richmond, died October 8, 2020. Surviving are two sons, Charles R. and Dominque J. (Danielle) Bryant; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two sisters, Tony Baker (Darrell) and Donna Harris (Kenneth); two brothers, Kevin and Wayne (Isabelle) Pearson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert Winfree officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.