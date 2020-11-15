CAMDEN, Mrs. Jean Aldridge, 86, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Camden. They shared their life together enjoying music and the beach in both Sandbridge, Va. and Port Orange, Fla. Both are survived by Bob's two sons, Brad and David Camden; as well as their granddaughters, Anna, Laura and Rachel. Jean is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ray Vernall; and his children, Kim, Kathy and Kevin Vernall. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Bob and Jean at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va., on November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.