BONAPARTE, Jean Delores, 64, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital. Jean leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted mother, Ella Jasper Bonaparte; sister, Gail Bonaparte; two brothers, George and Michael Bonaparte (Lafreida); and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at First Antioch Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Interment Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Masks are required.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and May God hold you up in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Payton
Family
September 19, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Jeannie, R.I.P.
Robert and Emily Clarke
Family
September 19, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to the family. I will always cherish the kind memories I had working with Ms. Bonaparte at Powhatan Correctional Center .
Yvette McDermott Thomas
Work
September 18, 2021
My Condolences to the family. You will be missed at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. R.I.P. Jeannie
Herbert and Patricia Watson Bolling
Family
September 18, 2021
Ms. Bonaparte was a very nice person and always smiling. Condolences to the family.
Frank Porter
Friend
September 18, 2021
We will miss her beautiful smile and sweet spirit. We are praying for the entire family.
Mischelle & Wilbert Bolling
Friend
September 18, 2021
Gail....our prayers are going out to you and your family for the loss of your sister. May she rest in everlasting peace. Missing you at State Farm. Much love.
Andrea Jackson
Other
September 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. William & Rev. Nancy Clarke
william lee clarke
Friend
September 18, 2021
Dear Ella & family, Jean inspired so many people with her beautiful smile & kindness. May her spirit continue to live in each one of you. She´s now assisting the angels in Heaven. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.(Psalm30:5). My thoughts & prayers are with you, in deepest sympathy.
Grace Anderson-Hawkins
Friend
September 18, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Our prayers and condolences too the family. May God continue to comfort and strengthen you.
Grace & Eugene Brice
September 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Sheila Frye and Curtis Frye
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Cox Mabry
September 17, 2021
Sincerest condolences to the Bonaparte Family, Jean was a very sweet lady with a big beautiful heart. May she Rest In Peace.
Mattie Allen
September 17, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Judy Brown
September 17, 2021
Sending sincere condolences and prayers to the family, friends, co-workers and community. Jean was a sweet person and will be greatly missed.
Angela Booker
Work
September 17, 2021
Ms. Ella, Gail and the rest of the Bonaparte family you have my deepest condolences on the lost of my classmate and friend Jean. I will always remember her sweet smile and friendly ways. My prayers are with you at this very difficult time. If there is anything I can do please don't hesitate to let me know. May God bless and take care of you all!
Belinda Green Taylor
Friend
September 17, 2021
We are asking the Lord to bring the family comfort, peace, and strength during this difficult time. Jean´s warm smile and quiet disposition will be missed, but never forgotten.
Andrew and Fannie Snead
Family
September 17, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
William Brower
September 17, 2021
Sharing in your sorrow at the loss of someone so special and kind. Extending deep sympathy and love to you and your family.
Willie and Luvinia Taylor
September 17, 2021
Until we meet again dear friend, I will carry in my heart the memories of the joy and laughter we shared. To the family, may the Lord give you comfort during this difficult time.
Rhonda Tyler
Friend
September 16, 2021
Whenever a beautiful soul passes, there are always beautiful memories. We love and miss you very much.
Calvin and Doris Jasper
Family
September 16, 2021
Praying for the family, during this difficult time. She was a beautiful person with a loving spirit. She made sure her mother was taking care of, May you find comfort with knowing that you will meet her again.
Keith & Gail Ferguson
September 16, 2021
We are deeply sadden by your death. Your "Angelic" spirit, your smile and sweet nature will be missed. We are so honored to have known you and our sincerest condolences go out to your family. May you be comforted by beautiful memories of her. To be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. We will never forget you.
Joseph and Schimel Hall
Work
September 16, 2021
Dear Sister Ella and Family, Deacon Jacqueline and I wish to express our condolences due to the loss of your daughter and love one. Always, Jean greeted others with a loving smile and Christian demeanor that made you feel that you were in the presence of a Guardian Angel. She will be greatly missed!
Rev. Caroel L. Selby, D. Min.
Other
September 16, 2021
Ms. Bonaparte , You Were Such A Beautiful Spirit And You Had A Beautiful Soul That Touched Everyone That You Came In Contact With And Your Love Was Genuine And You Will Be Truly Missed. Rest In Heavenly Peace.
Ron Hill
Work
September 15, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort, peace, and everlasting love to the family of a very sweet lady. You will be remembered for your leadership and kind soul. Sleep in peace.
Kanikia Ward
Work
September 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Ms Bonaparte was a gracious and humble caring co worker she will be missed
Harry Boykin
September 15, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Officer Carter
September 15, 2021
To the Bonaparte Family: As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may God continue to give you comfort and peace.
Crystal S. Taylor
September 15, 2021
My Condolences and prayers goes out to the Family May Grace Peace and love be with you all
Joan Perkins
Friend
September 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.