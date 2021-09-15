BONAPARTE, Jean Delores, 64, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital. Jean leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted mother, Ella Jasper Bonaparte; sister, Gail Bonaparte; two brothers, George and Michael Bonaparte (Lafreida); and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at First Antioch Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Interment Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Masks are required.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2021.