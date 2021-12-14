Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean P. Bowersox
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
BOWERSOX, Jean P., 90, of Henrico, Va., passed away on December 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Bowersox. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wainwright; granddaughter, Valerie Martin (Wil); great-grandchildren, Brendan and Brianna Martin; and her sisters, Grace Weber, Etha Benner and Ruth Dunlap. Funeral services will be held at North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, on December 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Run Baptist Church Pre-K, or to your local SPCA. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
North Run Baptist Church
2100 Lydell Drive, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
North Run Baptist Church
2100 Lydell Drive, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.