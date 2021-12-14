BOWERSOX, Jean P., 90, of Henrico, Va., passed away on December 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Bowersox. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wainwright; granddaughter, Valerie Martin (Wil); great-grandchildren, Brendan and Brianna Martin; and her sisters, Grace Weber, Etha Benner and Ruth Dunlap. Funeral services will be held at North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, on December 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Run Baptist Church Pre-K, or to your local SPCA. For condolences, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.