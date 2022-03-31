Menu
Pastor Jean T. Bullock
BULLOCK, Pastor Jean T., 78, of Richmond, departed this life on March 26, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Cumberbatch and Minister JoAnne Brisbon; one son, Gabriel Bullock Sr.; sister, Dr. Elder Linda M. Eddings; two brothers, Walter and George Bullock Sr.; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond. A homegoing celebration will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries
3800 E. Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA
