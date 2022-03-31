BULLOCK, Pastor Jean T., 78, of Richmond, departed this life on March 26, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Cumberbatch and Minister JoAnne Brisbon; one son, Gabriel Bullock Sr.; sister, Dr. Elder Linda M. Eddings; two brothers, Walter and George Bullock Sr.; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond. A homegoing celebration will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, Va.