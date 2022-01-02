Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Chiles Burd
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
BURD, Jean Chiles, fell asleep in the Lord on December 21, 2021. Jean was born on July 25, 1932 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of only 19 years, Jack Wiltshire Burd, on July 5, 1971. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Alan Burd, on May 28, 2021. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Gibbs (Bill) and Jan Michael (Alan); seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and kindness she displayed for her family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a Bible student in the Christadelphian faith. Her desire for herself, her family and all of her brethren was to be a part of the joyous age to come: God's Kingdom on Earth. She sleeps awaiting the Resurrection. The family will hold a gathering service on Friday, January 7 at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park. All subject to the Lord's will and circumstances of our times. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Virginia Christadelphian Youth Camp or to the Christadelphian Israeli Children's Fund: cicfund.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
2:00p.m.
Mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
She was a beautiful woman. Her love and kindness was abundant. She is very missed.
Corinne Barnes
January 5, 2022
May your mother, grandmother and special friend be found worthy for a place in the coming kingdom whe our Lord returns. May that day come soon.
Marie Stone
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results