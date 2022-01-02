BURD, Jean Chiles, fell asleep in the Lord on December 21, 2021. Jean was born on July 25, 1932 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of only 19 years, Jack Wiltshire Burd, on July 5, 1971. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Alan Burd, on May 28, 2021. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Gibbs (Bill) and Jan Michael (Alan); seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and kindness she displayed for her family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a Bible student in the Christadelphian faith. Her desire for herself, her family and all of her brethren was to be a part of the joyous age to come: God's Kingdom on Earth. She sleeps awaiting the Resurrection. The family will hold a gathering service on Friday, January 7 at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park. All subject to the Lord's will and circumstances of our times. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Virginia Christadelphian Youth Camp or to the Christadelphian Israeli Children's Fund: cicfund.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.