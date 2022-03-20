Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Chiles Burd
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
BURD, Jean Chiles, fell asleep in the Lord on December 21, 2021. Jean was born on July 25, 1932, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of only 19 years, Jack Wiltshire Burd, on July 5, 1971. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Alan Burd, on May 28, 2021. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Gibbs (Bill) and Jan Michael (Alan); seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the BENNETT AND BARDEN FUNERAL HOME at 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Route 60), in Powhatan on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.