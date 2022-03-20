BURD, Jean Chiles, fell asleep in the Lord on December 21, 2021. Jean was born on July 25, 1932, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of only 19 years, Jack Wiltshire Burd, on July 5, 1971. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Alan Burd, on May 28, 2021. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Gibbs (Bill) and Jan Michael (Alan); seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the BENNETT AND BARDEN FUNERAL HOME at 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Route 60), in Powhatan on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.