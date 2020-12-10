DANNENFELDT, Jean Christine Pohlig, age 93, of Richmond, Virginia, entered the Church Triumphant on December 7, 2020. Jean was the daughter of the late Oscar and Edna Pohlig Sr. of Richmond. She was born and raised in Richmond. Jean met her future husband Paul when he vicared at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They were married there in 1949 and moved to Gary, Ind., to begin his ministry. Eventually they relocated to High Point, N.C., and then to Glen Burnie, Md. In 2008, Jean and Paul returned to Richmond, her beloved city. Paul referred to his wife, Jean, as the "quintessential pastor's wife," as she supported him throughout his ministry, serving their churches in many ways and always standing by his side. Jean lovingly raised their four children. She also volunteered her time at several non-profit organizations. Jean was known for her grace, charm, hospitality and infectious laugh. Her love for her Lord and her family was boundless. Jean was preceded in death her husband of 70 years, Rev. Paul T. Dannenfeldt; daughter, Marsha J. Leach; grandson, Jerry "Danny" Landsman; and brothers, Oscar Pohlig Jr. and Norman Pohlig. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine L. Landsman (Jerry) and Jenny C. Brown (Robert); son, Stephen P. Dannenfeldt (Bonny); grandchildren, Katie and Peter Leach; Andrew and Amy Landsman; Zebulon, Emilia, Benjamin and Victoria Jones; Anderson and Shelby Dannenfeldt; and Chelsea Smith; and great-grandchildren, Addison Landsman; Ayla and Austin Smith. Also survived by son-in-law, Nigel Leach (Marsha); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus, there will be no visitation. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Bliley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Adult Christian Education Fund, 2315 North Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. A memorial service to honor Jean's life will be held at a future date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.