DAWSON, Jean W., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. "Dickie" Dawson; parents, John T. Poole and Lena C. Marsh; siblings, Raymond Poole, Lucille Hornberger, Margaret Jones, Dorothy Hoover and George Poole. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Ferguson; two very special family members, Wayne Jones and Joyce Moore; and many nieces and nephews. Jean worked for Home Beneficial Life Insurance for over 40 years. She was a member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and Richmond East Moose Lodge. Jean loved animals of all types, especially her cats. Remains will rest at the Mechanicsville Chapel, Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and where services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, September 16 with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Leigh Street Baptist Church, 517 N. 25th St. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.