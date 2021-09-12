Menu
Jean W. Dawson
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
DAWSON, Jean W., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. "Dickie" Dawson; parents, John T. Poole and Lena C. Marsh; siblings, Raymond Poole, Lucille Hornberger, Margaret Jones, Dorothy Hoover and George Poole. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Ferguson; two very special family members, Wayne Jones and Joyce Moore; and many nieces and nephews. Jean worked for Home Beneficial Life Insurance for over 40 years. She was a member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and Richmond East Moose Lodge. Jean loved animals of all types, especially her cats. Remains will rest at the Mechanicsville Chapel, Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and where services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, September 16 with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Leigh Street Baptist Church, 517 N. 25th St. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
16
Service
10:00a.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart and prayers to the family. Jean was a very special lady. Her loyalty and dedication to the Moose Lodge was like no other. I am happy for the time I got to spend with her and the knowledge and passion she shared with us at the lodge. She will be missed.
Michelle Shaver
Friend
September 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy for loss of a great woman, friend, co-worker and a very special lady. Jean will be missed more then words can Express.
Cathy Fleming
Friend
September 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bernice Bonovitch
September 12, 2021
Cathy, Momma was wonderful and kind lady with a big heart always smiling with good advice . We love you and we will miss Momma, she will always be in our hearts.
Vonda and Franklin Mason
Friend
September 12, 2021
