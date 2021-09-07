Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Dyer
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
DYER, Mrs. Jean, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life September 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell Dyer. She is survived by three daughters, Yodorah Dyer, Venetia Dyer-Frances (Byron), Dana Griffin (Shawn); Earl Dyer Jr. (Anna), Ervin Dyer and Marcus Dyer (Samantha); 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-grandsons; one sister, Virginia Studifin; brothers, Anthony Studifin and Cornelius Studifin; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, two sisters-in-law and other relatives and friends; among them a devoted Jean Jackson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Bishop Morris Mahoney officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We send our sincere condolences and continuous prayers to Chief Dyer, Anna and the entire Dyer family during this difficult time. Stay strong.
Mary and Quinton Bell
Other
September 8, 2021
Prayers goes out to the family. So sorry for your loss my friends Yodorah and Earl and may she Rest in Paradise.
Carroll and Cheryl Johnson
September 7, 2021
My visits with Jean were the highlight of my week. She was such a unique and classy lady. She gave me some of the best advice ever. There is a new star in the sky..
Michelle Driver
September 7, 2021
Goodbye my friendI. It was great working with you in Adult Education (ACDC). We had some great times back in the day. Rest in peace
Gladys woodson
September 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 7, 2021
To the family & friends of Jean Dyer, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Jean. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results