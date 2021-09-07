DYER, Mrs. Jean, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life September 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell Dyer. She is survived by three daughters, Yodorah Dyer, Venetia Dyer-Frances (Byron), Dana Griffin (Shawn); Earl Dyer Jr. (Anna), Ervin Dyer and Marcus Dyer (Samantha); 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-grandsons; one sister, Virginia Studifin; brothers, Anthony Studifin and Cornelius Studifin; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, two sisters-in-law and other relatives and friends; among them a devoted Jean Jackson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Bishop Morris Mahoney officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2021.