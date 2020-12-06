LAYMAN, Jean Elizabeth, 74, of Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Bisbee; and her father, Conrad Bredrup. She is survived by her daughter, Jane A. England (Jeff Cody); her grandson, Frankie England II (Megan); her brother, Michael Bisbee; two great-grandchildren, Madelyne and Benjamin; her goddaughter, Malinda Scriver (Jacob); and several nieces and nephews. Jean worked for 30 years as a Telecommunications Operator for VCU Medical campus, formerly the Medical College of Virginia. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and had a strong faith in the Lord. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.