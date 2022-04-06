FEARNOW, Jean M., 86, of Richmond, passed away on April 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin C. and Alice H. Gibson; and her husband, Edgar B. Fearnow. She is survived by her sister, Barbara A. Shope; four children, Kenneth D. Smith, Christopher J. Fearnow, Tracy L. Herbstritt and Brady G. Fearnow; four grandchildren, Joshua Herbstritt, Heather Herbstritt, Katelyn Herbstritt and Kimberly Herbstritt. As a mom and homemaker, Jean enjoyed taking her family on cruises and trips among many other adventures to learn new things. As a young secretary working for the Reynolds Metals Company, she was instrumental in efforts to cause the modernization of human resources policies for women who were pregnant or had pre-school aged children. Through the Virginia Commission on the Arts, for 25 years, Jean served as an Artist in Residence in the Richmond Public Schools with the responsibility of educating young people about Medieval, Baroque and Renaissance music. Additionally, she founded and directed the Finnsbury Minstrel Guild, a group of local musicians dedicated to performing Medieval, Baroque and Renaissance music. Jean was accomplished in a variety of sewing arts and received great joy in tending to her flowers and yard. A graveside service, open to the public, will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Christ Ascension Episcopal Church in memory of Ed and Jean Fearnow. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.