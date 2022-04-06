Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean M. Fearnow
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
her home
Send Flowers
FEARNOW, Jean M., 86, of Richmond, passed away on April 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin C. and Alice H. Gibson; and her husband, Edgar B. Fearnow. She is survived by her sister, Barbara A. Shope; four children, Kenneth D. Smith, Christopher J. Fearnow, Tracy L. Herbstritt and Brady G. Fearnow; four grandchildren, Joshua Herbstritt, Heather Herbstritt, Katelyn Herbstritt and Kimberly Herbstritt. As a mom and homemaker, Jean enjoyed taking her family on cruises and trips among many other adventures to learn new things. As a young secretary working for the Reynolds Metals Company, she was instrumental in efforts to cause the modernization of human resources policies for women who were pregnant or had pre-school aged children. Through the Virginia Commission on the Arts, for 25 years, Jean served as an Artist in Residence in the Richmond Public Schools with the responsibility of educating young people about Medieval, Baroque and Renaissance music. Additionally, she founded and directed the Finnsbury Minstrel Guild, a group of local musicians dedicated to performing Medieval, Baroque and Renaissance music. Jean was accomplished in a variety of sewing arts and received great joy in tending to her flowers and yard. A graveside service, open to the public, will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Christ Ascension Episcopal Church in memory of Ed and Jean Fearnow. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
her home
VA
Apr
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.