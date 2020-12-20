Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Daniels Ford
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
FORD, Jean Daniels, 78, of Midlothian, formerly of Athens, Tenn., passed away surrounded by her family on December 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ronald T. Ford; brother, Romie E. Daniels Jr. (Kay); two daughters, Patricia Anderson (Kevin) and Julie Holt; three granddaughters, Amanda White, Shelby and Hailey Gasque; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Adalynn, Ainsley and Hayden Wade, who is due on her birthday; four stepchildren, Jack Rogers, Brad Rogers, Connie Landon and Stacy Rogers; several stepgrandchildren and many friends who loved her. A special thank you to her Thursday game group for all the fun and laughter. A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, Tenn. 37303, where she was a member for many years.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.