ANDREWS, Jean Frances Dearing, aged 85 years, a native of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening. She was the daughter of Chester Edward and Annie Mae Dearing. Jean was a lifelong member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and was retired after 44 years of service with Life of Virginia/Genworth insurance companies. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed attending the theater with friends. Jean cherished family gatherings, games, and sunny days on Virginia's waterways. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Andrews was predeceased by her mother and father; her sister, Joyce Elizabeth Wilkinson; her stepfather, Walter Leslie "Chili" Netherland; her grandmother, Golda Charity Snipes Ikner; her nephews, William A. Kirwin and Robert R. Egan Sr. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Claude Eugene Andrews; her sister, Barbara Ann Johnson; nephews, Robert E. Kirwin and James E. Egan Sr.; her niece, Beverly M. Egan; as well as numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will hold a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover County.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.