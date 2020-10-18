RUSSELL, Jean Hamlett, 87, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Eddy Hamlett and Mary Elizabeth Hamlett; and her loving husband of 68 years, Paul Augustus Russell. She is survived by her daughters, Penny (Wayne) Russell-Barbour, Paula (William) Burton; son, Douglas (Carol) Russell; grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, Bryson, Philip, Melissa, Jordan and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Dillion, Olivia, Parker, Cairyn and Lilly; and sisters, Betsy (Charlie (D.)) Blount and Ruth (Howard (D.)) Bodsford. She lived to serve her Lord and enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked for 27 years under five different ministers at Pinehurst Baptist Church. After retiring for four years she then worked at Lucy Corr Village Health Care facility until December 2017, retiring at age 85. Her funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested that memorial contributions be made in her honor to Oak Grove Baptist Church Homebound Department, 3801 Beulah Rd., Richmond, Va. 23237 or Lucy Corr Village Activities Department, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.