HEFLIN, Jean Tinken, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord January 6, 2022. She is reuniting with her parents, Eugene and Louise Tinken; along with her adored husband of nearly 60 years, Arthur Street Heflin, in heaven. She is survived by her four daughters, Karen H. Kirkland (Curt), Judith H. Heilman (Karl), Becky H. Seidenberg (Paul) and Pamela H. Strieffler (Kevin); two siblings, Bill L. Tinken (Jacquie) and Peggy T. Strong (Gerry); eight grandchildren, Lauren Heilman, Molly Kirkland, Claire Seidenberg, Jack Seidenberg, Maddie Strieffler, Emma Strieffler, Phillip Seidenberg and Carson Strieffler; three nephews, Gerry Strong, Mark Strong and Travis Tinken; best friend, Judy Bailey; and her precious dog, Rudy. Jean was a lifelong Richmonder who grew up in the Fan District. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School and a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family more than anything. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Her funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road (masks required). Reception following at Fox Hall Clubhouse, 13550 Causeway Dr. Memorial donations can be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church or Sandston Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.