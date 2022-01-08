HEFLIN, Jean Tinken, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord January 6, 2022. She is reuniting with her parents, Eugene and Louise Tinken; along with her adored husband of nearly 60 years, Arthur Street Heflin, in heaven. She is survived by her four daughters, Karen H. Kirkland (Curt), Judith H. Heilman (Karl), Becky H. Seidenberg (Paul) and Pamela H. Strieffler (Kevin); two siblings, Bill L. Tinken (Jacquie) and Peggy T. Strong (Gerry); eight grandchildren, Lauren Heilman, Molly Kirkland, Claire Seidenberg, Jack Seidenberg, Maddie Strieffler, Emma Strieffler, Phillip Seidenberg and Carson Strieffler; three nephews, Gerry Strong, Mark Strong and Travis Tinken; best friend, Judy Bailey; and her precious dog, Rudy. Jean was a lifelong Richmonder who grew up in the Fan District. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School and a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family more than anything. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Her funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road (masks required). Reception following at Fox Hall Clubhouse, 13550 Causeway Dr. Memorial donations can be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church or Sandston Baptist Church.
Sorry to hear of your loss. Please know I am praying for you & your family.
jerry Stanfield
January 12, 2022
Pam & Kevin and family - we are so very sorry to hear of your sweet Mom's passing. We send lots of love, our deepest condolences, and prayers for peace and comfort in happy memories. xoxo
Frank, Mary, & Frank Strieffler
January 9, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We were neighbors of Jean and Streets for 7 years right next door. Their warmth and kindness was always valued. They will both be missed. What wonderful people. Our prayers are with their family in this time. May the comfort of those around you help.
Anne and Tom Barnes and family
Friend
January 9, 2022
Judy, Karl and Lauren I am so sorry for your loss as well as the rest of your family. Rest in God´s assurance she is with our Lord and you will see her again one day soon. All our Love, Audrey and Gary
Gary and Audrey Frey (SBC)
January 9, 2022
May your family have comfort and peace during these difficult times.
Sarice and Richard Kook
January 9, 2022
My prayers of Comfort & Strength are said for the Family of JEAN HEFLIN...........especially for JUDY HEILMAN, her husband, Rev. Karl Heilman & their daughter, Lauren. May God provide each of you with the Comfort you need to go through the next few days & the weeks & months ahead as you cherish the memory of your beloved Mother, JEAN HEFLIN. God will be by your side throughout each day & provide you with the Strength that each of you will need............MAY GOD BLESS.........Pam Martin
Pam Martin (Sandston Baptist Church )
Other
January 8, 2022
Judy, Karl and Lauren,
David and I were sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. You are in our thoughts and prayers . David and Charlene Meredith