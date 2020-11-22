EUBANK, Jean Hollins, 92, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary Higgason Hollins and Curtis Mitchell Hollins. She was preceded in death by the true love of her life for 50 years, Benjamin Shepard "Pete" Eubank; a brother, Robert B. Hollins; and son-in-law, Brian James Hurst. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah E. Hailes (Roger) and Merri E. "Beth" Costin (Dana); four grandchildren, Christopher B. Hurst (Jessica), Elizabeth C. Nixon (Andrew), Katie H. Langemeier (Kyle), Jeannie C. McGeorge (Greg); seven great-grandchildren, Annie, Shep, Gibson, Rory, Fitz, Kit, Pete and Dean is on the way. Jean was a lifelong member of River Road Church, Baptist, a member of the Westwood Club and a past President of Monacan Women's Club. Jean was a fabulous cook, seamstress, gardener and an avid bridge player. She so enjoyed hosting family dinners. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her memory will be treasured forever. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Hermitage Richmond, especially those in McGuire Park and Redbud Park for the excellent care they gave. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hermitage Richmond Employee Christmas Fund, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.