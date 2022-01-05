Menu
Jean L. Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, Jean L., of Henrico, died January 4, 2022. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral notice later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, VA
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Cindy.
Cynthia Brown
January 10, 2022
Moma Jean, I Love you, and thank you for being a mother to me and Sylvia and Jaron. You will always live through me and everyone you touch with your love and kindness. May God give the family peace and understanding in these times. RIP Moma Jean Troy Harris and his family
Troy Harris
Friend
January 10, 2022
My deepest and heartfelt condolences go to Jean's loved ones. I remember her as a child growing up on Pemberton Road, she was very kind to me and my sisters, always welcoming us. She will definitely be missed. Angela Lipscomb (Smith family)
Angela Smith Lipscomb
Family
January 9, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 9, 2022
I will never forget moma Jean. The proverbs 31: woman who walked in love and touched the hearts of so many people. I am so proud that God allowed her to be a part of my life. RIP Mama Jean
Sylvia Vaughan
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sheilah & Rowena, I was sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. May God wrap his loving arms around you doing this most difficult time.
Adgerene Johnson
Friend
January 6, 2022
Momma Jean was a wonderful, kind, and loving person. I am so thankful for having had her in my life.
Patricia Redmon
Friend
January 5, 2022
