JACKSON, Jean Logan, 82, of Henrico, died January 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jackson Jr.; son, Larry W. Jackson; two sisters and two brothers. Surviving are two daughters, Sheliah Collins (Tanner) and Rowena Culbertson; four grandchildren, Ragan A. Collins, Lauren A. Collins (Seth), Delisa M. Jackson and Jarad E. Jackson (Alisha); three great-grandchildren; brother, James H. Logan Jr.; a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends, devoted Tim Floyd. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, January 10, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 11 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.