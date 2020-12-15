Menu
Jean Fearnow Lane
LANE, Jean Fearnow, 73, of Mechanicsville, went peacefully to be with her Lord after a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Norma Fearnow; and was also preceded by her son, Rick Kidd; and brother, Raymond M. Fearnow. Jean is survived by her husband of 27 years, Floyd Lane; son, Jeff Kidd; grandson, Gavin Kidd; stepson, Bryan Lane (Katie); brother, Herbert C. Fearnow Jr. (Brenda); sister, Wanda F. Birch (Jim); twin sister, Joan F. Currie (Donald); sister in-law, Martha M. Fearnow; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was part owner and an officer of Mrs. Fearnow's Brunswick Stew, a longtime family business. She was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling. Throughout Jean's life she always put God, her family and her friends first. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's Staples Mill Friday, December 18, 2020.

Services will be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Livestream of Jean's service can also be viewed at blileys.com/obituaries, where condolences may be offered. Private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, December 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Mechanicsville Baptist Church
8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
Very sorry for the passing of Jean and your loss. Remember Jean when she was a student at Lee Davis High School.
Bob Crummette
December 19, 2020
Floyd and family. We are so sorry for your loss. Know we are thinking of you and wishing you peace and comfort.
JoAn and Dave Anderson
December 18, 2020
The family is in our thoughts and prayers
Robert and Shelly Kidd
December 18, 2020
Dear Floyd and family, im with you in spirit today may God´s blessings sustain you all! Love Bonnie Abbate
Bonnie Abbate
December 18, 2020
Bonnie Carter
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts will be with the family sending our love as always.
Pam and Tony Kozlowski
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sandra L Hurt
December 16, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathies to the Lane and Fearnow families. So very sorry for your loss. Keeping y´all in our thoughts and prayers.
Jan & Ralph McCormack
December 15, 2020
I will miss seeing her ride the lawn mower in her white hat. Deepest sympathy to Floyd and family.
Toni Liskie
December 15, 2020
In my thoughts and prayers.Sorry for your sorry loss of such a great wife,mom,grandmother and friend.Will be missed here on earth but God needed more in heaven.
Connie Bagley
December 15, 2020
Jean was a great neighbor to my whole Family when I was growing up in Mayfield Farms. Blessings to Floyd and her whole family!
Deborah Parker Clark
December 15, 2020
Floyd, thinking of you and your family. God bless.
Dianne Rife
December 15, 2020
My sympathy being sent to the Lane and Fearnow family during this difficult time. RIP Jean.
Judy and Joe Bowles
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jean's passing. Condolences to the entire family on your loss. The entire Fearnow family have always been a huge asset to the Mechanicsville community and much appreciated. Their strong faith is always their anchor.
Paul Dorn
December 15, 2020
