LANE, Jean Fearnow, 73, of Mechanicsville, went peacefully to be with her Lord after a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Norma Fearnow; and was also preceded by her son, Rick Kidd; and brother, Raymond M. Fearnow. Jean is survived by her husband of 27 years, Floyd Lane; son, Jeff Kidd; grandson, Gavin Kidd; stepson, Bryan Lane (Katie); brother, Herbert C. Fearnow Jr. (Brenda); sister, Wanda F. Birch (Jim); twin sister, Joan F. Currie (Donald); sister in-law, Martha M. Fearnow; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was part owner and an officer of Mrs. Fearnow's Brunswick Stew, a longtime family business. She was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling. Throughout Jean's life she always put God, her family and her friends first. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's Staples Mill Friday, December 18, 2020.
Services will be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Livestream of Jean's service can also be viewed at blileys.com/obituaries,
where condolences may be offered. Private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, December 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, 2020.