Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Givens Lavene
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
LAVENE, Jean Givens, 88, of Richmond, passed away February 11, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Lavene (John Swisher) and Joann Reynolds (Allen). Jean loved the Lord and her church family. She enjoyed entertaining friends, decorating and crafts. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. February 26, at Dale Memorial Park Cemetery, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patterson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3901 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneral homehuguenot . com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Dale Memorial Park Cemetery
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Cheryl and Joann, I had been unable to locate Jean yet she's been on my mind quite often. I'd hope to find her to visit with her. You know how much I cared about her (for years - our friendship was long and enjoyable). I will miss her greatly. My love and sympathy to you, Gwen
Gwen Heath
March 1, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results