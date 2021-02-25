LAVENE, Jean Givens, 88, of Richmond, passed away February 11, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Lavene (John Swisher) and Joann Reynolds (Allen). Jean loved the Lord and her church family. She enjoyed entertaining friends, decorating and crafts. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. February 26, at Dale Memorial Park Cemetery, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patterson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3901 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneral homehuguenot . com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
Dear Cheryl and Joann, I had been unable to locate Jean yet she's been on my mind quite often. I'd hope to find her to visit with her. You know how much I cared about her (for years - our friendship was long and enjoyable). I will miss her greatly.
My love and sympathy to you,
Gwen
Gwen Heath
March 1, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17