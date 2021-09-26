Menu
Jean Oliva Martin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
MARTIN, Jean Oliva, 91, born July 4, 1930, passed away peacefully September 20, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert A. Martin Sr.; her son, Robert A. Martin Jr.; her twin brother, Sonny Oliva; and her parents, Margaret Greenstreet and Humbert Oliva. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Judy and Ronnie Hollins, Kyle and Jayne Martin of Mechanicsville, Va. and Craig and Mandi Martin of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Chad, Kevin and Neal Hollins, Reid and Ryan Martin, Kelsey Anderson Holmes, all of Mechanicsville and Robert Martin of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mrs. Martin is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren; and one sibling, Richard Oliva of North Garden, Va.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School. Jean loved spending time with her family and traveling with her dear friends. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville. Mrs. Martin's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Harmony of Hanover in Mechanicsville, and the staff of Ascend Hospice Care, for their generosity and attentive care throughout the final months and days of Jean's life. The family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life service, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, N.Y., N.Y. 10018, hdsa.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
ALL of us here at Health Link had the honor of getting to know Jean and having her a part of our family for many years. She was a spunky lady who we will remember for her kindness and independence. We extend our condolences to her entire family and want you to know you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Health Link Chiropractic
September 29, 2021
