COLLIER, Jean McClary, 80, of Tennessee, formerly of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. She is survived by her son, David G. Collier; and her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Percy G. Collier Jr.; and parents, Bayard and Marie McClary. Jean graduated from Union High School, Monroe County, West Virginia and later attended Montreat College before moving to Richmond. She worked for Presbyterian Board of Christian Education for 13 years and then she went on to work for Chesterfield County Schools, YMCA Preschool and medical offices part-time while she stayed home to raise her son. She later went on to work for Crestwood Presbyterian Church for 22 years before retiring. Jean was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and was devoted in her faith. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7500 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, with her funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Southminster Church, 7500 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, the Arthritis Foundation
, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tenn. 37203.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.