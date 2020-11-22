JANOSIK, Jean Meadows, 91, passed away November 17, 2020, in Hermitage Richmond. She was born February 16, 1929 in Hopewell, Virginia, the daughter of the late Pearl Hudgins and Paul Logan Meadows Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Benjamin Paul Janosik Sr.; and her brother, Paul L. Meadows Jr.Survived by daughter, Carolyn Butcher and husband, Randye Butcher Sr.; and son, Benjamin Janosik Jr. and husband, Ronnie Cash; three grandchildren, Randye Butcher Jr., Melissa Cordero (Robbie), Joseph Butcher; and three great-grandsons. Also survived by two sisters, Ruth England and Mildred Edwards (Lyle); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brantley; and many nieces and nephews.Jean volunteered for 30 years at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell, Virginia. She loved her family, her cats, red Mustang, reading and all sports.The family would like to thank the staff at Hermitage Richmond for their care during her final three years.Graveside service to be held at Bermuda Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required due to Covid-19 conditions.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hermitage Richmond Samaritan fund. Checks made payable to "Pinnacle Living," note "Samaritan Program" in memo line, mail to 5101 Cox Road, Suite 225, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.