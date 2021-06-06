Menu
Jean Blevins Morris
FUNERAL HOME
Mountain City Funeral Home
224 South Church Street
Mountain City, TN
MORRIS, Jean Blevins, 84, of Aylett, Va., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Jean was born on February 27, 1937 in Shady Valley, Tenn.

Jean is survived by "daughter," Carol Jacobs; and "son," Greg Morris (Beth); grandchildren, Steven Jones (Heather) and Matthew Morris (Mary); great-grandchildren, Alice and Seth Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Harley Davidson.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Morris Sr.; "son," Charles "C.S." Morris Jr.; parents, Thomas Emmett Blevins and Eva Dorothy Mays Blevins; seven brothers, Boyce, Howard, Wayne, Kyle, Gale, Wendell and Deuel; four sisters, Doris Martin, Marie Cyrus, Thelma (Doodle) Brinkley and Joyce Blevins.

Jean retired from C&P Telephone Co. and enjoyed her free time attending yard sales. Over the years, Jean and Charlie rescued at least 17 animals. She always made time for family and friends and had the most genuine and sweetest personality.

There will be a graveside service at Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, Tenn. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church, 674 Woodlands Road, Charlottesville, Va. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your local SPCA or Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at mountaincityfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blevins Cemetery
Shady Valley, TN
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ivy Creek United Methodist Church
674 Woodlands Road, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family. Jean was such a kind, pleasant and humorous friend and co-worker. I have many wonderful memories of the years we spent working together.
Mona Bell
Work
June 5, 2021
