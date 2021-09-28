PETERS, Jean Barnes, 92, of Richmond, died September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Barnes Sr.; and her second husband, Joseph Peters. Mrs. Peters graduated from Armstrong High School in 1940, where she was crowned Miss Armstrong. She was a graduate of West Virginia State and earned a fellowship to Purdue University. She was a former principal in the Richmond School System and retired from the Charleston West Virginia School System. Surviving are her two sons, Joseph and Kelvin Barnes; other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2021.