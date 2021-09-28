Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Jean Barnes Peters
Armstrong High School
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
PETERS, Jean Barnes, 92, of Richmond, died September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Barnes Sr.; and her second husband, Joseph Peters. Mrs. Peters graduated from Armstrong High School in 1940, where she was crowned Miss Armstrong. She was a graduate of West Virginia State and earned a fellowship to Purdue University. She was a former principal in the Richmond School System and retired from the Charleston West Virginia School System. Surviving are her two sons, Joseph and Kelvin Barnes; other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Scott's Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 5, 2021
