Jean Frances Stokely
1945 - 2022
STOKELY, Jean Frances Farmer, 76, of King William, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1945, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She grew up on Roane Oak Farm in King William, where she made her home and raised her family. Jean was a 1964 graduate of King William High School and married Jerry Murden Stokely Jr. on December 12, 1964. She worked at Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles as a clerk before devoting all of her time to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Ross and Lucile Couch Farmer. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 57 years, Jerry Murden Stokely Jr.; daughters, Vonda Stokely Kent and her husband, Martin L. Kent and Olivia Jade Stokely and her fiance', Scott M. Lipscomb; and four grandchildren that she adored, Madyson Rose Kent, John Ross Combs, Rachel Elizabeth Kent and Campbell Lucile Kent. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the Aylett Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sharon Baptist Church in King William, with interment following in the church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Apr
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sharon Baptist Church
King William, VA
