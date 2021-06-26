STROTHER, Jean O., 85, of Richmond, died June 24, 2021. Surviving are her son, Marvin E. Strother; two grandchildren, ChaRhoda Strother and LaToya NeVille; two great-grandchildren, Anijah Strother-Cooke and Roche Davis; two sisters, Yvonne Dawson and Sharron Strother; brother, James Strother (Maola); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Ave. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jul. 4, 2021.