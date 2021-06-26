Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean O. Strother
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
STROTHER, Jean O., 85, of Richmond, died June 24, 2021. Surviving are her son, Marvin E. Strother; two grandchildren, ChaRhoda Strother and LaToya NeVille; two great-grandchildren, Anijah Strother-Cooke and Roche Davis; two sisters, Yvonne Dawson and Sharron Strother; brother, James Strother (Maola); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Ave. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
July 4, 2021
Aunt Jean will always remember you fondly from the very moment I met you. Only learned this evening that you had taken flight. What a warrior! Lord knows you staid the course. You will live on in my memory always. I loved you, but I know Jerome was your favorite of us kids! Rest now. Sleep peacefully special one!
Lisa Elizabeth Lofland-Strother
Family
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results