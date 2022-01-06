Menu
Jeanette Hawkins Carter
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
CARTER, Jeanette Hawkins, 82, of Richmond, went home to be with our Lord and Savior January 2, 2022. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three children, Reginald F. Carter Sr. (Michelle), Henry F. Carter Jr. (Martha), Cynthia C. Lewis (Otis); siblings, Olivia A. Massenburg, John H. Sr., William Sr. (Mary) and Marvin Hawkins Sr. (Gladys); nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel Ministries, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of the passing of one of the sweetest women of God I have known. Having grown up in the same neighborhood with Jeanette, I can say she never changed. She was kind, and always showed great affection and happiness when I would see her. Visiting the funeral home and looking at the pictures brought back so many memories. It was an honor to know her and call her friend. My condolences to her entire family. I am thinking of all of you. Baysis
Delores Lacy Morris
January 10, 2022
My heart goes out to the family of Jeanette Hawkin Carter. A sweet person and truly loved God. I will truly miss her.
David L Reynolds Jr
Friend
January 8, 2022
