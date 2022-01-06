CARTER, Jeanette Hawkins, 82, of Richmond, went home to be with our Lord and Savior January 2, 2022. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three children, Reginald F. Carter Sr. (Michelle), Henry F. Carter Jr. (Martha), Cynthia C. Lewis (Otis); siblings, Olivia A. Massenburg, John H. Sr., William Sr. (Mary) and Marvin Hawkins Sr. (Gladys); nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel Ministries, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.