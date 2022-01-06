I was saddened to hear of the passing of one of the sweetest women of God I have known. Having grown up in the same neighborhood with Jeanette, I can say she never changed. She was kind, and always showed great affection and happiness when I would see her. Visiting the funeral home and looking at the pictures brought back so many memories. It was an honor to know her and call her friend. My condolences to her entire family. I am thinking of all of you. Baysis

Delores Lacy Morris January 10, 2022