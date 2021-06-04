Menu
Jeanette Argerita Davis
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
DAVIS, Jeanette Argerita, 65, of Henrico, received her wings Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Katherine Davis. She leaves cherished memories to her son, Darius Davis; father, Harold Davis; siblings, Van Nessa Davis-Thornton, Angela Sawyer, Althea and Michelle Davis; devoted friend, Connie Seaborn; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with livestreaming. Interment private.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
9
Service
1:30p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss. Jeanette was a special friend. She had a way to lift me up when I needed it. I will miss her. God Bless you and your families.
Pamela Harrell
June 9, 2021
Michelle, my heart aches for your loss. I am so, so sorry. My prayers for comfort are with you and your family.
Maggie Mills
Other
June 9, 2021
Michelle and Family, you have my deepest sympathy for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Takeisha Henley
June 8, 2021
Michelle, you and your family are in our prayers. I will pray for your comfort.
Jesse Hairston
June 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Michelle my prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family, hugs coming your way
arlene glidewell
Work
June 7, 2021
Michelle, my thoughts and prayers go to you and your family.
Kim Brewer
June 7, 2021
Keeping you all in my prayers for comfort and strength.
Kim Ladd
Other
June 7, 2021
Michelle, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Karen Kahn
June 7, 2021
Michelle, So sorry to hear of your sister's passing. My sincere condolences to you and your family. Edna H.
Edna Hardy
Friend
June 7, 2021
To Michelle, Althea, and the Davis Family: I'm so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. Proverbs 3:4-5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He will direct your path.
Olga S
June 6, 2021
