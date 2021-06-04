DAVIS, Jeanette Argerita, 65, of Henrico, received her wings Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Katherine Davis. She leaves cherished memories to her son, Darius Davis; father, Harold Davis; siblings, Van Nessa Davis-Thornton, Angela Sawyer, Althea and Michelle Davis; devoted friend, Connie Seaborn; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with livestreaming. Interment private.