JONES, Jeanette, A Celebration of Life service for Jeanette Ann Jones, who died on January 13, 2022, will be held on April 21, 2022 at Lakewood Retirement Community, Simms Center, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. A graveside service will follow in Suffolk, Va., Holly Lawn Cemetery, 23434 at 4 p.m. A reception will follow at Suffolk Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 216 N. Main St.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.