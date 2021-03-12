MOORE, Jeanette Kay, aka "SPEEDY," departed this life on March 1, 2021. Her love continues to live on in her father, Franklin J. Moore Sr.; her sisters, Teresa Whitlock, Maria Fortune; her brother, F. John Moore Jr.; her daughters, Carly Thomas and Krystle Hinchey; her grandchildren, Dylan, Brooklyn, Reagan; her five nieces, one nephew and countless loved ones she considered family (Marshall Arnold). A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.