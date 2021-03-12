Menu
Jeanette Kay Moore
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
MOORE, Jeanette Kay, aka "SPEEDY," departed this life on March 1, 2021. Her love continues to live on in her father, Franklin J. Moore Sr.; her sisters, Teresa Whitlock, Maria Fortune; her brother, F. John Moore Jr.; her daughters, Carly Thomas and Krystle Hinchey; her grandchildren, Dylan, Brooklyn, Reagan; her five nieces, one nephew and countless loved ones she considered family (Marshall Arnold). A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
i am so sorry for your Loss carly & Crystal
Nancy rice
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Carly and Crystal, the world is so cray these days, Love one another and be grateful for the love you shared
Diane Miller Childress
March 13, 2021
Rest in peace!!
Teresa
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results