TOWNSEND, Jeanette "Jennie", passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022. She was born in Sydney and became a U.S. citizen on July 4, 1976. She never lost her Australian roots. She was the beloved wife of John; mother of Andie Poe and Chris Townsend; grandmother of Patrick Poe Jr. (Becky). Her brother, Nelson (Jen); brother, Paul (Bev); nephew, Rhys; and cousin, Annie Gridley are in Australia. Jennie earned a B.A. degree (with honors) from Mary Baldwin College, studied at Richmond College in Surrey, England and earned a graduate diploma from the American University in Paris. A world traveler, Jennie lived with her husband in England, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and The Philippine Islands. They made frequent visits to her home country, Australia. While living in Dubai, Jennie was a leader in the American Business Council of Dubai. She spearheaded their annual campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington on behalf of American business in the Middle East. Jennie was an avid and gifted quilter. She enjoyed sewing quilts for many people. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A memorial service will be held on April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad Reception Hall.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.