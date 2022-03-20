Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanette "Jennie" Townsend
1976 - 2022
BORN
1976
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 30 2022
11:00a.m.
Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad Reception Hall
Send Flowers
TOWNSEND, Jeanette "Jennie", passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022. She was born in Sydney and became a U.S. citizen on July 4, 1976. She never lost her Australian roots. She was the beloved wife of John; mother of Andie Poe and Chris Townsend; grandmother of Patrick Poe Jr. (Becky). Her brother, Nelson (Jen); brother, Paul (Bev); nephew, Rhys; and cousin, Annie Gridley are in Australia. Jennie earned a B.A. degree (with honors) from Mary Baldwin College, studied at Richmond College in Surrey, England and earned a graduate diploma from the American University in Paris. A world traveler, Jennie lived with her husband in England, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and The Philippine Islands. They made frequent visits to her home country, Australia. While living in Dubai, Jennie was a leader in the American Business Council of Dubai. She spearheaded their annual campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington on behalf of American business in the Middle East. Jennie was an avid and gifted quilter. She enjoyed sewing quilts for many people. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A memorial service will be held on April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad Reception Hall.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad Reception Hall
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.