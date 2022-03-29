DOLAN, Jeanine Beth, passed away March 23, 2022. She is survived by her devoted husband, Timothy M. Dolan; sons, Tyler M. Dolan and Christian R. Dolan; mother, Elaine Paulson; sister, Cara L. Johnson; sister-in-law, Elizabeth D. Burnett; brothers-in-law, Stephen F. Dolan, Harrison Paul Dolan Jr. and Jeffrey James Dolan; niece, Elizabeth Bartlett Dolan; and nephews, Christopher C. Dolan and Robert D. Johnson. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's on Staples Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Tyler and Christian's 529 fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.