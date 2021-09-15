Menu
HOLMAN, Jeanne Tomlin, age 91, died peacefully at her home on September 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Thornton; children, Lee, Larry (Melissa) and Lisa Massie (Jeffrey); three grandchildren, Elizabeth Reilly (Tim), Alex Holman and Katie Parker; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Reilly. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Blankenship; brother, Massie Tomlin; sister-in-law, Mary Conley; and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17, at 1 p.m. at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's foundation.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Branch's Baptist Church
3400 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
