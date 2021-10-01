Menu
Jeanne Marie Howarth
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021


HOWARTH, Jeanne Marie Rodolph, age 73, claimed the glory of the Resurrection on September 16, 2021. She was born in Hobbs, N.M., on October 25, 1947, to Max and Mary Rodolph. She learned piano and violin and played in a string trio. She graduated McMurry College, Abilene, Texas, in 1969, married Frank Howarth and moved to Richmond, Va. While Frank attended the University of Richmond, she worked for the City of Richmond, then in furniture sales finance, and as a paralegal. She is survived by her husband; and two splendid children, Ward and Courtney. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Gum Spring United Methodist Church, 191 Cross County Rd., Gum Spring, Va. 23065, at 3 p.m. This smart, funny and compassionate woman will be sorely missed by by family and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Gum Spring United Methodist Church
191 Cross County Rd, Gum Spring, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
frank so sorry for your loss
robert fritzman
Friend
October 1, 2021
