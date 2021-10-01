



HOWARTH, Jeanne Marie Rodolph, age 73, claimed the glory of the Resurrection on September 16, 2021. She was born in Hobbs, N.M., on October 25, 1947, to Max and Mary Rodolph. She learned piano and violin and played in a string trio. She graduated McMurry College, Abilene, Texas, in 1969, married Frank Howarth and moved to Richmond, Va. While Frank attended the University of Richmond, she worked for the City of Richmond, then in furniture sales finance, and as a paralegal. She is survived by her husband; and two splendid children, Ward and Courtney. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Gum Spring United Methodist Church, 191 Cross County Rd., Gum Spring, Va. 23065, at 3 p.m. This smart, funny and compassionate woman will be sorely missed by by family and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.