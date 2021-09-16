MAYHUGH, Jeanne Hale, age 79, of Farnham in the Northern Neck of Virginia, passed away September 9, 2021. Her husband, George M. Mayhugh; and son, Christopher W. Mayhugh were at her side.



Jeanne was beautiful inside and out. She was fun-loving, hardworking and competent in all aspects of life. She cared deeply for her family and friends and put their interests above her own. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed and how lovingly remembered.



At Jeanne's request, there will be no public funeral service. She may be honored by contributions in her name to any charity or institution of learning.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.