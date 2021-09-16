Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne Hale Mayhugh
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA
MAYHUGH, Jeanne Hale, age 79, of Farnham in the Northern Neck of Virginia, passed away September 9, 2021. Her husband, George M. Mayhugh; and son, Christopher W. Mayhugh were at her side.

Jeanne was beautiful inside and out. She was fun-loving, hardworking and competent in all aspects of life. She cared deeply for her family and friends and put their interests above her own. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed and how lovingly remembered.

At Jeanne's request, there will be no public funeral service. She may be honored by contributions in her name to any charity or institution of learning.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.