PIDGEON, Jeannette Kayhoe, born February 12, 1925, passed away October 22, 2020, after saying goodbye to her children. She had an original sense of humor that could enliven any situation. She was strong, straightforward, honest and loyal, and was never shy about speaking her mind. Folks always knew that an encounter with her could prove to be memorable! She was a keen observer and lifelong protector of all animals- especially her backyard friends, which provided many hours of entertainment. She was devoted to her pets, cherishing the poodles, which were her companions for over 40 years. Her artistic talents were many, ranging from drawing to all kinds of fine needlework to ceramics. She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Cross (Dick) of Concord, Mass.; her son, Claude Coleman of Richmond; four granddaughters, Kate Tapply, Hannah Hanlon (Dan), Scottie Penninger (McCoy), Julia Coleman; three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and Aimee Yowell and her daughters, Lilly and Ella. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Hermitage Richmond staff and their extraordinary caregivers. A graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery is planned for May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., to be followed by a celebratory reception at the Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton, at noon. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.