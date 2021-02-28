Menu
Jeannette S. Kersey
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
KERSEY, Jeannette S., 75, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2021. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil C. Sr. and Hallie L. Stone; brothers, T. Melvin Stone Sr. and Cecil C. Stone Jr.; and her husband of 53 years, John Adam Kersey Jr. She is survived by dedicated sister, Sherian D. Stone; eight nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Jeannette was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. She retired from Verizon after 42 years. She will be greatly missed. A private graveside service at Dale Memorial Park will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to an animal rescue organization of your choice or a local food bank.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
