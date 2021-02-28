KERSEY, Jeannette S., 75, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2021. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil C. Sr. and Hallie L. Stone; brothers, T. Melvin Stone Sr. and Cecil C. Stone Jr.; and her husband of 53 years, John Adam Kersey Jr. She is survived by dedicated sister, Sherian D. Stone; eight nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Jeannette was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. She retired from Verizon after 42 years. She will be greatly missed. A private graveside service at Dale Memorial Park will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to an animal rescue organization of your choice or a local food bank.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.