Jeannine Michelle Steele Lowery
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
LOWERY, Jeannine Michelle Steele, born August 6, 1981, passed away August 23, 2021, of COVID-19. Our beloved Jeannine was predeceased by her mother, Patricia A. Pierce; grandparents, Natalie and Paul Steele Sr. and Clifton P. Pierce Jr. She is survived by her husband, Scott Lowery; son, Cooper R. Brown; sisters, Jacquelyn R. Steele and husband, Adam Young and children, Varence, Valerie and Alexandra Young and Krystina M. Barlow and husband, Danny Barlow and children, Damien and Kyra Barlow; her dad, Bruce D. Steele and wife, Dana. She is also survived by her grandmother, Cecil Marion Pierce; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Jeannine had just received her realtor's license and was excited about it. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held September 25, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church, 7600 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, Va., at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Northside Baptist Church
7600 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Jeannine was a beautiful and fun loving soul. She was generous and always made you feel welcomed. She will be greatly missed.
Robin Miller
Friend
September 23, 2021
