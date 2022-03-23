Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jearleen Baird "Mary" Coppedge
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
Send Flowers
COPPEDGE, Jearleen "Mary" Baird, 93, of Henrico, passed away March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Carl Coppedge; and her sister, Margaret Earnestine Stewart. She is survived by her son, Timothy Coppedge (Colleen); and her four grandchildren, Paige, Connor, Logan and Harper Coppedge. Jerri was a faithful Christian and loved Jesus. She loved attending Fairmount Christian Church, where she made many friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fairmount Christian Church
6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.