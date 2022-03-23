COPPEDGE, Jearleen "Mary" Baird, 93, of Henrico, passed away March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Carl Coppedge; and her sister, Margaret Earnestine Stewart. She is survived by her son, Timothy Coppedge (Colleen); and her four grandchildren, Paige, Connor, Logan and Harper Coppedge. Jerri was a faithful Christian and loved Jesus. She loved attending Fairmount Christian Church, where she made many friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.