NORVILLE, Jefferson Wright, went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Glen Gardner, New Jersey, where he was surrounded by his family. Jeff was born in Wilson, North Carolina on June 10, 1945. He grew up in and around Tarboro, North Carolina.
His wife, Mary Jane Norville; and his children survive him, Chris Norville of Glenns, Va., Pat Norville of Newport News, Va., Sean Norville of Howardsville, Va., Bonnie Hawkins of Glen Gardner, N.J., Danny Hankins of Wichita Falls, Texas, Leslie Hankins of Hico, Texas. Jeff had many grandchildren and he loved them more than anything.
The family will receive friends at Carlisle Funeral Home, Tarboro, N.C., on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Edgecombe Memorial Park, Tarboro, N.C. with military honors.
Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.