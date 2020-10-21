Menu
Jefferson Wright Norville
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
NORVILLE, Jefferson Wright, went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Glen Gardner, New Jersey, where he was surrounded by his family. Jeff was born in Wilson, North Carolina on June 10, 1945. He grew up in and around Tarboro, North Carolina.

His wife, Mary Jane Norville; and his children survive him, Chris Norville of Glenns, Va., Pat Norville of Newport News, Va., Sean Norville of Howardsville, Va., Bonnie Hawkins of Glen Gardner, N.J., Danny Hankins of Wichita Falls, Texas, Leslie Hankins of Hico, Texas. Jeff had many grandchildren and he loved them more than anything.

The family will receive friends at Carlisle Funeral Home, Tarboro, N.C., on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Edgecombe Memorial Park, Tarboro, N.C. with military honors.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886
Oct
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Edgecombe Memorial Park
, Tarboro, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Carlisle Funeral Home
