We are so sorry to learn of Jeff's passing. We have wonderful memories of working and being with you all at New Covenant Baptist for many years. Jeff always had a positive outlook on things during good times and not so good times, There was always that beautiful smile. I never heard him speak ill of anyone. When my Mom passed in 2006 Jeff was the first one in the door that Sunday morning to offer condolences and ask if there was any way he could help. That was Jeff! I watched him work with the youth at New Covenant. They loved him and affectionally called him "Tall Guy". Every work day at church Jeff was there. He taught me how to cook eggs in an electric skillet. And boy did he like to load up the butter. Looked like a whole stick in every pan. Man those eggs were delicious! If you are lucky, at least once in your life you meet someone who stands out for all of the right things- for me Jeff was that man. Jeff left us too soon, but he left us so many good memories. I will miss you my Brother and look forward to the day we will all be together again. I know without a doubt when you met Jesus face to face, His words to you were _ WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT. WELCOME HOME.

Bob, Gerrie, & Mike Graham December 28, 2021