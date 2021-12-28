HOLLIDAY, Jeffrey L., 66, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Jeff was a 30-year employee of Western Termite and Pest Control. He truly enjoyed his work and not only loved his customers, but was loved by them. Jeff was a longtime Deacon of New Covenant Baptist Church. He greatly treasured being the youth director for a number of years. He loved keeping up with the youth and watching them grow through the years. He was a longtime Redskins fan and loved sharing that passion with his children.
He loved going to the Outer Banks for over 30 years, where he could enjoy time with friends and family, relax and make many wonderful memories.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ainsley Holliday; and his son, Bobby Lynn Holliday. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette Holliday; his wife of 39 years, Sherry Holliday; daughter, Jackie Ellett (Charles); son, Donald Holliday (Jennifer); his brother, Chris Holliday (Jeannie); his sister, Lisa Burney (Rick); his grandchildren, Jared, Savannah, Gracie, Sophie, Brayden, Benjamin, Levi, Asher and Daniel; his sisters-in-law, Tammy Hewitt (Wayne), Brenda Harris (James), Joan Searles (Larry) and Martha Pruitt; brothers-in-law, Charles Elliott (Dee Dee) and Michael Wayne Elliott; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Jeff was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6852 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, Texas 76118.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
May God clothe your family in His dearest grace and comfort in your bereavement of this lovely man. Welcome God's peace into your souls.
Judi Bennett
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Jeff's passing. We have wonderful memories of working and being with you all at New Covenant Baptist for many years. Jeff always had a positive outlook on things during good times and not so good times, There was always that beautiful smile. I never heard him speak ill of anyone. When my Mom passed in 2006 Jeff was the first one in the door that Sunday morning to offer condolences and ask if there was any way he could help. That was Jeff!
I watched him work with the youth at New Covenant. They loved him and affectionally called him "Tall Guy". Every work day at church Jeff was there. He taught me how to cook eggs in an electric skillet. And boy did he like to load up the butter. Looked like a whole stick in every pan. Man those eggs were delicious!
If you are lucky, at least once in your life you meet someone who stands out for all of the right things- for me Jeff was that man.
Jeff left us too soon, but he left us so many good memories. I will miss you my Brother and look forward to the day we will all be together again.
I know without a doubt when you met Jesus face to face, His words to you were _ WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT. WELCOME HOME.