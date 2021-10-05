LUCK, Jeffrey Alan, 61, of Louisa, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Nancy Lee Luck. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Lisa Dian Luck; the apple of his eye, daughter, Rachel L. Luck; his loving father, Francis Irving Luck; his special aunt, Dorie Simpson; his dear sister, Lisa King, as well as her children; niece, Caroline Headley (Josh); nephews, Matthew and Seth King; great-nieces and nephew, Louisa, August and Maisie Headley.



Jeff graduated from Louisa County High School in 1978 and played football for the school team. He went on to attend the Richmond Technical Center to become a licensed Journeyman Electrician. He then attained a Master Electrician Certification. He enjoyed boating, golfing, guns and clay shooting. He was an avid and gifted car enthusiast.



The Lord blessed Jeff and Lisa beyond measure, on March 28, 1991, when Jeff went up to Lisa's desk at AT&T and asked for a piece of her birthday cake. The rest of their life story was sheer joy, the kind in fairy tales. If ever two people cherished each other throughout their entire marriage, Jeff and Lisa did.



Jeff loved and cared for his family, above all else in the world. And they him.



A memorial service will be held on October 16, 2021, 2 p.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 17 Byrd Mill Road, Louisa, Va. 23093



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2021.