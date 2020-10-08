HENLEY, Mr. Jeffrey Ray "Luke", 60, of Goochland, Va., peacefully drifted into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Claude and Lorine Henley; six children, seven siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Glen Allen, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.